Matilda the Musical releases new production photos

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s award-winning Matilda the Musical has revealed fresh photos featuring new cast members.

Based on the classic Roald Dahl novel, it is now in its 13th year at London’s Cambridge Theatre. Angelica Scott, Anna Deikalo, Ava Posniak and Sophia Saravanan share the title role, and star alongside Kieran Hill as Miss Trunchbull, Tiffany Graves (But I’m A Cheerleader!) as Mrs Wormwood, Neil McDermott (Pretty Woman) as Mr Wormwood and Eve Norris (Groundhog Day) as Miss Honey.

They’re joined by adult cast members Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Pearce Barron, Alex Louize Bird, Reece Budin, Ronan Burns, Dan Cooke, William Elijah-Lewis, Karina Hind, Issy Khogali, Sam Lathwood, Sam Lips, Sam Jeffrey Parkes, Jak Skelly, Gabrielle Davina Smith, Deborah Tracey, Ralph Watts and Dawn Williams.

The other young performers are Pasquale Aben-Danan, Nesim Adnan, Elyza Alderton, Beatrice Armitage, Ryo Appadu, Joseph Burrows, Amelia-Grace Cambridge, Maddy Collings, Sienna Culm, Max Garlick, Jesamine-Bleu Gibbs, Joey Grady, Blake Graham, Alexandra Horner, Adam Hussain, George Jones, Amber Koduah-Hutchison, Kaylen Luke, Charlie Man-Evans, Tristan Marwa, Isabelle McLatchie, Yvie Moore, Anayah Thomas, Kobe Warmington and Marnie Rae Warren-Baker.

Matilda the Musical features a book by Dennis Kelly and a score by Tim Minchin. Under the direction of Matthew Warchus, the creative team features choreographer Peter Darling, designer Rob Howell, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone and sound designer Simon Baker. Orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision are by Christopher Nightingale and special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve. Adult casting is by Will Burton, while Amy Beadel serves as children’s casting director.

An acclaimed film adaptation, starring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee and Alisha Weir, was released in UK and Irish cinemas on 25 November 2022 and on Netflix on 25 June 2023.

It is booking in the West End until 24 May 2026 with tickets for the new dates now on sale.