Theatre News

Magic at the Musicals 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall confirms additional acts

Four more musicals join the line-up

Tom Millward
London
Dear Evan Hansen artwork provided by the production
Magic at the Musicals has announced four additional musicals, joining its 2024 line-up.

The event is set to return to the Royal Albert Hall later this year and, as previously announced, HadestownMamma Mia!, An Officer and a Gentleman, Six and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will all be participating.

Joining them will be representatives from Dear Evan Hansen, Hairspray and two Disney productions – Aladdin and The Lion King.

The musical theatre-infused concert will take place on Sunday, 22 September 2024.

