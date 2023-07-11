Madagascar The Musical confirms new UK and Ireland tour

It’s time to move it, move it… to your local theatre!

Exclusive: A brand-new UK and Ireland tour of Madagascar The Musical has been announced, launching at Theatre Royal Plymouth this autumn.

Based on the popular DreamWorks Animation film, the musical adaptation follows four animal friends who escape from New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to Madagascar.

The production will be presented by Selladoor Worldwide, who previously toured the musical from 2018 to 2019.

Producer Stuart Glover commented: “Audiences have been going wild for Madagascar across the globe since we first toured in 2018 and we’re delighted to bring the musical back to the stage for audiences in the UK and Ireland. It’s the perfect treat for the whole family!“

Under the direction of Kirk Jameson, Madagascar The Musical features choreography by Fabian Aloise, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, puppet design by Max Humphries and puppet direction by Emma Brunton.

The tour kicks off in Plymouth on 20 October 2023, before heading to Cheltenham, Peterborough, Aylesbury and Sunderland. Following international visits to Monaco, Hong Kong and Singapore, the UK and Ireland tour will recommence in February 2024, playing Manchester, Swansea, Belfast, Birmingham, Grimsby, Dublin, Inverness, Cardiff, Eastbourne, Newcastle, Northampton and Nottingham.

Casting and additional tour stops will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.