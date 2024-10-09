Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo to be released in cinemas – watch a clip now

The hit production has only just opened in the West End – but now it’s heading to silver screens worldwide!

The David Tennant and Cush Jumbo-led revival of Macbeth will be released in cinemas across the globe next February,

Max Webster’s production is currently running at the Harold Pinter Theatre, with Tennant and Jumbo returning as the regicidal titular duo.

For the live version, audiences don headphones to intimately hear what’s going on (and sometimes not going on) on stage, while in the cinemas the recording will be mixed to integrate the audio effects into the final experience.

You can watch a clip of the film below:

Joining Tennant (Macbeth) and Jumbo (Lady Macbeth) are Rob Alexander-Adams, Moyo Akandé, Annie Grace, Jasmin Hinds, Martyn Hodge, Brian James O’Sullivan, Casper Knopf, Gemma Laurie, Cal MacAninch, Kathleen MacInnes, Alasdair Macrae, Niall MacGregor, Rona Morison, Noof Ousellam, Raffi Phillips, Jatinder Singh Randhawa, Theo Wake, Ros Watt and Benny Young.

It received a glowing review from Sarah Crompton for its premiere at the Donmar Warehouse, being described as “striking deep chords” and being led by two “wonderfully observed” performances. Tennant went on to win the Critics’ Circle Award for Best Shakespearean performance.

Macbeth is designed by Rosanna Vize, with lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound by Fry, movement by Shelley Maxwell, composition and musical direction by Macrae, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd and casting direction by Anna Cooper.

The live run continues until 14 December, while the film will be released on 5 February 2025.