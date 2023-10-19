Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma announces full cast and creative team

Full casting has been confirmed for the site-specific production of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma.

The show will be presented in a custom-built theatre space at The Depot in Liverpool (from 18 November to 16 December 2023), followed by the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh (13 to 27 January 2024) and in London at Dock X, Canada Water (10 February to 23 March 2024).

Tickets for the production, which is directed by Simon Godwin, are on sale now. A Washington DC season will run in April 2024, with tickets now on sale as part of a six-play subscription to Shakespeare Theatre Company’s 23/24 season.

Joining Fiennes and Varma as the two leads will be Ben Allen as Ross, Ewan Black as Malcolm, Levi Brown as Angus, Jonathon Case as Seyton, Danielle Fiamanya as Second Witch, Keith Fleming as King Duncan/Siward, Michael Hodgson as Second Murderer, Lucy Mangan as First Witch, Jake Neads as First Murderer/Donalbain, Richard Pepper as Lennox, Steffan Rhodri as Banquo, Rose Riley as Menteith, Lola Shalam as Third Witch, Rebecca Scroggs as Lady Macduff/Doctor, Ethan Thomas as Fleance and Ben Turner as Macduff.

It is adapted by Emily Burns, while set and costume design is by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Jai Morjaria and sound design by Christopher Shutt. The composer is Asaf Zohar, with sound system design by Christopher Shutt and Sam Clarkson. The movement director is Lucy Cullingford, the hair, make-up and prosthetics designer is Susanna Peretz, the fight director is Kate Waters, the casting director is Amy Ball CDG and the children’s casting director is Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

The voice and dialect coach is Jeannette Nelson, the associate director is Alice Wordsworth, the associate set designer is Ceci Calf, the associate costume designer / costume supervisor is Olivia Ward, the associate lighting designer is Tom Turner, and the casting associate is Arthur Carrington.

Sign up for our newsletters for more