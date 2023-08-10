Luke Kempner and more to join West End cast of Les Misérables

Cameron Mackintosh has revealed new cast members for the West End production of Les Misérables.

From 25 September Luke Kempner (Avenue Q) will take on the role of Thénardier, with Katie Hall (The Phantom of the Opera) reprising the role of Fantine from the recent UK and Ireland tour, and Djavan van de Fliert (Frozen) starring as Enjolras. In addition, Will Callan and Amena El-Kindy will make their respective West End debuts as Marius and Éponine.

They are set to join continuing principal cast members Josh Piterman (as Jean Valjean), Stewart Clarke (as Javert), Claire Machin (as Madame Thénardier) and Lulu-Mae Pears (as Cosette).

The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Casting directors for the production are Paul Wooller and Felicity French.

Featuring such standards as “I Dreamed a Dream”, “On My Own”, “Bring Him Home”, “Do You Hear the People Sing?”, and “One Day More”, Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg and Herbert Kretzmer’s musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, tells the epic tale of a fugitive named Jean Valjean and his pursuing police inspector Javert, set against the backdrop of the French Revolution.

Les Misérables continues its celebrated run at the Sondheim Theatre, where it reopened in 2021 after the pandemic disruption. Tickets are on sale below.