Lee Mead to join West End cast of Sister Act

Lee Mead is set to join the West End cast of Sister Act at the Dominion Theatre.

Mead will star opposite Alexandra Burke (as Deloris Van Cartier) in the role of Eddie Souther (currently played by Clive Rowe), beginning performances on 10 June. He commented: “I’m beyond thrilled to be taking over the role of Eddie in this wonderful show with such a talented cast! I can remember first seeing the show back in 2009 at the Palladium and thinking how much fun it was. Summer 2024 looks like it’s going to be an exciting one!”

Mead’s notable stage credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Legally Blonde, Wicked, We Will Rock You, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Chicago. He has also appeared on screen in the likes of Casualty and Holby City.

In addition, Ruth Jones (Gavin and Stacey) has extended her run as Mother Superior through to 3 August. Lesley Joseph (who stars as Sister Mary Lazarus in the production) will assume the role of Mother Superior from 5 to 31 August.

Jones said: “I’m having a crackin’ time playing Mother Superior and am not ready to hang up my habit just yet! It’s such a pleasure to be part of this uplifting production, and to see the joy it brings our audiences night after night. And I’m looking forward to welcoming Alexandra and Lee to the convent so that they can be part of it too!”

Also extending their current runs in the production are Lemar (as Curtis Jackson), Alison Jiear (as Sister Mary Patrick), and Carl Mullaney (as Monsignor O’Hara).

Beverley Knight and Clive Rowe’s final performance in Sister Act will take place on 8 June.

The company is completed by Lizzie Bea (as Sister Mary Robert), alongside Caroline Bateson, Natalia Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Tricia Deighton, Lori Haley Fox, Lauren Hall, Chloe Hopcroft, Tom Hopcroft, Bradley Judge, Claudia Kariuki, Graham MacDuff, Castell Parker, Emma Ralston, Anne Smith, Michael Ward and Jermaine Woods.

Sister Act has music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Based on the hit film, the musical follows aspiring musician Deloris Van Cartier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a murder.

The production has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, set and costume design by Morgan Large, musical direction by Neil MacDonald, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

The production, led by Knight and Jennifer Saunders, received a glowing review when first seen at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith in the summer of 2022.

