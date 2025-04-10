Kinky Boots adds final UK tour dates

Additional tour dates have been added to the Kinky Boots UK and Ireland tour.

The new revival, directed by Nikolai Foster, was first seen earlier this year.

Kinky Boots is a Tony, Olivier, Grammy and WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical, featuring a book by Harvey Fierstein and a score by Cyndi Lauper. Based on the 2005 film (which was inspired by true events), it tells the story of a struggling shoe factory in Northampton that attempts to save itself by tapping into a niche market – boots for drag queens.

The tour features Johannes Radebe making his musical theatre debut as Lola. He’s joined by Dan Partridge as Charlie Price and WhatsOnStage Award winner Courtney Bowman as Lauren, in the Made at Curve production.

At certain performances, Newtion Matthews plays the role of Lola while playing Simon Senior for all others. Also in the cast are Kara Lily Hayworth as Nicola, Joe Caffrey (Billy Elliot) as Don, Kathryn Barnes (Guys and Dolls) as Pat, Lucy Williamson (Fame) as Trish, Jonathan Dryden Taylor (Fiddler on the Roof) as Mr Price, Scott Paige as George and Liam Doyle (Heathers the Musical) as Harry.

They’re joined by Kofi Dennis (Hamlet), Ru Fisher (Something Rotten! Live in Concert), Ben Middleton (Grease), Ashley-Jordon Packer (A Chorus Line), Cerys Burton (The Odyssey), Cole Dunn (The Wizard of Oz), Kaya Farrugia (There’s No Place Like Home), Jordan Isaac (Evita), Deena Kapadia (Grease), Tori McDougall (Billy Elliot) and Liam McEvoy (Legally Blonde).

Completing the creative team are Leah Hill (choreography), Robert Jones (set and costume design), George Dyer (musical supervision), and Ben Cracknell (lighting design). It also features sound design by Adam Fisher, casting by Harry Blumenau, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, additional costume for Johannes Radebe by Tom Rogers, with associate direction by Michaela Powell, associate choreography by Johnny Bishop, and associate sound design by Harry Barker with production management by Setting Line.

The tour will next head to Birmingham Hippodrome (15 to 19 April), Plymouth Theatre Royal (22 to 26 April), Stockton Globe (29 April to 3 May), Newcastle Theatre Royal (6 to 10 May), Bristol Hippodrome (13 to 17 May), Leeds Grand Theatre (20 to 24 May), Southampton Mayflower Theatre (27 to 31 May), Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (3 to 7 June), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (10 to 14 June), Belfast Grand Opera House (17 to 21 June), Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (24 to 28 June), Nottingham Theatre Royal (1 to 5 July), Liverpool Empire (8 to 12 July), Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin (15 to 19 July), and Oxford New Theatre (22 to 26 July).

Additional dates include Stoke Regent Theatre (25 to 29 November) and Sunderland Empire (2 to 6 December). A run of shows in Germany has also been confirmed on the show’s website. Casting for these additional dates has not yet been confirmed.

Radebe is not scheduled to appear in Brighton and Oxford, and according to the website, Germany, Stoke, or Sunderland.

Select tour dates, including Stoke and Sunderland, are on sale below. You can also read exclusive interviews with the cast and creative team below.