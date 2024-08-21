Kerry Ellis, Rob Houchen and more to star in Riddles and Romance musical concert at Underbelly Boulevard

Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Anything Goes) will headline a one-night-only musical concert titled Riddles and Romance at Underbelly Boulevard, London, on 30 September 2024.

Produced by Matty Hurst Productions, this special event will showcase the work of composer Clive Richard Davis, with all ticket proceeds benefiting Parkinson’s UK. The concert will feature songs from Davis’s upcoming musical project, The Three Riddles, along with a selection of standalone pieces reflecting his passion for melody and lyricism. Additionally, highlights from Davis’s previous musical comedy, At Last, It’s Summer — which debuted at The London Palladium — will be performed.

Joining Ellis on stage will be Rob Houchen (Les Misérables), Jack Pallister, a Carl Alan Award-nominated dancer and choreographer, as well as Shannon Rewcroft, who starred in the West End premiere of At Last, It’s Summer and Henryk Firth (Mamma Mia! The Party). Wendy Carr, a founding member of the classical-crossover girl group Ida, completes the cast.

Davis said: “It is a genuine privilege and a joy to have present-day musical royalty like Kerry and Rob deliver my work. Everybody needs a hobby and mine is composing music that could have been written in the heyday of musical theatre, inspired by Gershwin, Porter and Berlin, to name but three of many. Ideas for a melody or harmonic progression pop into my head when I should be practicing Chopin or Schumann and probably because I am not good enough to play either properly. It is like a child let loose in the sweetshop and long may it continue.”

Tickets are on sale via the Atlas Musical Productions website now