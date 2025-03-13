Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker to perform Wicked-themed West End concert Gravity

If they work in tandem…

Exclusive: Former Wicked stars Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman, and Rachel Tucker will come together for a special concert.

Having performed the roles of Elphaba (and in Dearman’s case, Glinda, too) on stage across the West End and Broadway, the three will perform songs from the canon of theatre and beyond.

Gravity promises “showstopping anthems, career-defining performances and thrilling surprises”.

It is co-created and produced by Simon Schofield and Scott Garnham for Sisco Entertainment, with musical direction by James Doughty.

The event will take place at 3pm on Sunday 31 August at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Please note, this is not a performance of, nor affiliated with the show Wicked.