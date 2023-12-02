Julian Clary joins further Jesus Christ Superstar tour dates

The performer has set additional appearances in the hit musical

Julian Clary has confirmed additional appearances in the Jesus Christ Superstar tour next year.

The lead cast includes Ian McIntosh (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Jesus, Shem Omari James (Dreamgirls) as Judas, and Hannah Richardson (The Last Ship) as Mary.

Ryan O’Donnell (Mandela) plays Pilate, joined by Jad Habchi (Dirty Dancing) as Caiaphas, and Matt Bateman (Pretty Woman) as Annas.

Julian Clary will play Herod during a selection of dates in Bromley in late February, Bristol in mid-March, Southampton in late March and Llandudno and Southend in early July. For each stop Clary will perform from Thursdays to Saturdays.

The ensemble includes Jasmine Jules Andrews, Pàje Campbell, Louise Francis, Francis Foreman, Megan Bryony G, Joshua Hawkins, Darius J James, Cassandra Lee, Stephen Lewis-Johnston, Charlie McCullagh, Jago Mottart, Mia Musakambeva, Timothy Roberts, Luke Street, Timo Tatzber, Jordan Michael Todd, Carla Bertran, Daniel Bowskill, Myla Carman, and Christopher Tendai.

Jesus Christ Superstar reflects on the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as told through the eyes of Judas. Timothy Sheader’s production premiered at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in 2016. It then returned to the Barbican in 2019, followed by a socially-distanced run at Regent’s Park in 2020.

Featuring lyrics and music by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production features choreography by Drew McOnie, design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

The Jesus Christ Superstar tour is currently playing in Bradford, with 2024 stops in Nottingham, Ipswich, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leicester, Stoke, Bromley, Inverness, Bristol, Crawley, Southampton, Norwich, Eastbourne, Birmingham, Truro, Oxford, Wimbledon, Woking, Sunderland, Canterbury, Sheffield, Llandudno, Southend, Torquay, Dartford, Cheltenham, and Blackpool, with further tour dates still to be announced.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.