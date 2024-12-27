Is Wicked the best stage-to-screen movie? What might beat it?

As the musical Wicked becomes a big screen sensation, chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood talk about the challenges and pleasures of transferring a stage show to a movie format. And list their all time favourites from Brando’s Streetcar Named Desire to Mamma Mia!.

Wicked continues to do well at the international box office, and is currently on track to become the highest grossing film version of a stage production in cinema history. It will also land on streaming platforms next week – as confirmed a few days ago.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.