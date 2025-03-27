Immersive Peter Pan nightclub musical Club NVRLND to have world premiere

Club NVRLND, an immersive musical, will have its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.

The show follows Wendy who is about to get married, but one night in NVRLND changes everything. There, she reunites with Peter Pan and is thrown back into a world she once knew. It’ll feature 2000s hits from the likes of Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and more.

Written by Jack Holden and directed by Steven Kunis, the musical has choreography by Ashley Nottingham.

It is produced by David Adkin and RJG Productions, with Midnight Theatricals in association with NewYorkRep. Suzu Sakai serves as set and costume designer, casting is by Lucy Casson, Aida Rocci is creative producer and Hugo Denn-Vereker is music supervisor.

Holden commented: “People say we’re the Peter Pan generation — the ones who refuse to grow up. But with the state of the world as it is, can you really blame us?! Club NVRLND celebrates the carefree days of millennial youth, when the music was unironic, the jeans were skinny, and our biggest concern was who to put in our MySpace Top Eight.”

He added: “I’m thrilled to be premiering our hilarious and heartwarming immersive musical, packed full of iconic 2000s pop hits, at Edinburgh Fringe 2025.”



Kunis said: “Our vision is to create Club NVRLND as a full-blown pop fantasy — a reimagining of Peter Pan for a generation that grew up on Y2K icons in an era that now feels like its own kind of Neverland.”

He explained that “Club NVRLND is a place to escape, to celebrate being alive, and to remember who you are underneath all the noise of our modern era,” adding, “JM Barrie’s story has captivated generation after generation because it speaks to a timeless yearning in all of us to never grow up — and now, we’re inviting audiences to feel that freedom on the dance floor, to lose themselves in the music and magic, and to experience Peter Pan in a whole new theatrical way. The chance to direct this production is a dream come true.”

Casting is to be revealed.

It’ll receive its premiere at the Assembly Checkpoint from 30 July to 24 August (not 6, 13 or 20).