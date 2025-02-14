How to solve a problem like Ophelia

Listen to an exclusive interview with Nancy Carroll and Nia Towle

Welcome to the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Chief critic Sarah Crompton talks to Nancy Carroll and Nia Towle about working on Rupert Goold’s new production of Hamlet which opens at the RSC this week with Luke Thallon playing the Danish prince.

They discuss what it’s like to take on Shakespeare’s women, how you shape a classic play in the context of feminism and #MeToo, nudity on stage and quite a lot more.

