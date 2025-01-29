whatsonstage white
RSC’s Hamlet revival to tour

Rupert Goold’s production will open in Truro

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Tour |

29 January 2025

The 2025 revival of Hamlet cast, © RSC, photo by Ikin Yum
The 2025 revival of Hamlet cast, © RSC, photo by Ikin Yum

The RSC’s new production of Hamlet will tour next year.

Directed by Rupert Goold, whose previous work includes Dear England at the National Theatre and Romeo and Juliet and The Merchant of Venice for the RSC, this fresh take on Shakespeare’s exploration of family and tragedy will tour several UK venues from next February. It is about to start previews at the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The creative team includes set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Jack Knowles, composer and sound designer Adam Cork, movement director Hannes Langolf, video designer Akhila Krishnan, and casting director Charlotte Sutton.

The production will open its tour at the Hall for Cornwall in Truro from 24 to 28 February 2026 before visiting the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (3 to 7 March), Norwich Theatre Royal (10 to 14 March), Nottingham Theatre Royal (17 to 21 March), Grand Theatre, Blackpool (24 to 28 March), Theatre Royal, Newcastle (31 March to 4 April), York Theatre Royal (14 to 18 April), and the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (21 to 25 April).

Casting for the tour is to be revealed.

The show is part of the company’s brand new season, unveiled today and discussed in an exclusive podcast:

