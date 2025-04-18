How Oklahoma! changed my life – with special guest Anoushka Lucas

The multi-hypenate creative is currently appearing at the Almeida Theatre

Chief critic Sarah Crompton meets Anoushka Lucas, currently starring in Rhinoceros at the Almeida Theatre, to discuss the impact of theatre on her life. She’s always called versatile, but says she takes on new projects because she just wants to learn more.

She reveals what it was like to work with Daniel Fish on the award-winning reimagining of Oklahoma!, why Rhinoceros is such a play for our times and how she wrote Elephant, her first play, in lockdown. Plus a bit about being a woman in the music industry and the lessons of the Stamford experiment.

