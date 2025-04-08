whatsonstage white
Anoushka Lucas’ Elephant to return to the London stage

The solo show will begin performances at Menier Chocolate Factory next month

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| London |

8 April 2025

Actor Anoushka Lucas
Anoushka Lucas, © Sergei Sarakhanov

Written and performed by Anoushka LucasElephant will return to the stage next month in a reimagined new production at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Originally commissioned and developed by the Bush Theatre, where it enjoyed two successful runs, the piece received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton in 2022, being described as “angry, but also funny, warm, and insightful”.

Part gig, part musical love story, part journey through Empire – Elephant is an exploration of identity in 21st-century Britain.

Under the direction of Jess Edwards, the creative team also includes designer Georgia Wilmot, lighting designer Laura Howard, sound designer Xana and video designer Gillian Tan.

Co-produced by Kindred Partners, Elephant officially opens at the Menier on 29 May, following previews from 22 May, and runs until 28 June.

