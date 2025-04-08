Anoushka Lucas’ Elephant to return to the London stage

The solo show will begin performances at Menier Chocolate Factory next month
Written and performed by Anoushka Lucas, Elephant will return to the stage next month in a reimagined new production at the Menier Chocolate Factory.
Originally commissioned and developed by the Bush Theatre, where it enjoyed two successful runs, the piece received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton in 2022, being described as “angry, but also funny, warm, and insightful”.
Part gig, part musical love story, part journey through Empire – Elephant is an exploration of identity in 21st-century Britain.
Under the direction of Jess Edwards, the creative team also includes designer Georgia Wilmot, lighting designer Laura Howard, sound designer Xana and video designer Gillian Tan.
Co-produced by Kindred Partners, Elephant officially opens at the Menier on 29 May, following previews from 22 May, and runs until 28 June.
