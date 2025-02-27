Hit musical Pop Off, Michelangelo! announces five-week run in Soho

The show was a fan favourite at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe

Dylan MarcAurele’s Pop Off, Michelangelo! is set for a five-week run at Underbelly Boulevard Soho.

The new season comes following a successful spell at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and concert performances at the Other Palace. The production opens on 23 May, with previews from 17 May, and runs until 22 June. Full casting and creative team will be announced soon.

The musical comedy follows Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci as they compete to create the most legendary religious masterpiece. It received a Popcorn Award Special Mention at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and is directed by Joe McNeice.

MarcAurele said he was excited to bring the show to Underbelly Boulevard Soho, describing the show as: “a love letter to artistic ambition, queer identity, and a wildly inaccurate version of history. Expect electropop bangers, and a whole lot of divine intervention (or lack thereof). It’s ridiculous and heartfelt, and most importantly, a whole lot of fun.”

The production features choreography by Sundeep Saini, musical supervision and orchestrations by Aron Sood, costume design by Emily Bestow, lighting design by Adam King and casting by Sarah-Jane Price.

It is produced by Blair Russell Productions, with general management by Paul Virides Productions and production management by James Anderton.

Tickets are available now through Underbelly Boulevard’s website.