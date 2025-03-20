whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Hadestown releases new West End photos and extends run

Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Cedric Neal and more are livin’ it up on top!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

20 March 2025

Desmonda Cathabel, Cedric Neal and Dylan Wood Photography by Marc Brenner
Desmonda Cathabel, Cedric Neal and Dylan Wood, © Marc Brenner

A new company has gone way down Hadestown! Get a first look as the show extends its stay in the West End, and announces Hadestown: Teen Edition now available for licensing in the UK and Ireland.

With music, lyrics and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the award-winning show has direction by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin. It returned to UK shores last year, going on to be nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards – and Melanie La Barrie won for her performance.

The new cast features Desmonda Cathabel as Eurydice, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Persephone, Chris Jarman as Hades and Cedric Neal as Hermes. Dylan Wood returns to the role of Orpheus – and you can get to know him more below.

Melanie Bright and Lauran Rae, newly cast, join Allie Daniel to play the Fates. Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Ollie Bingham, Laura Delany, and Sebastian Lim-Seet will portray the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, and Jasmine Triadi as swings.

The genre-defying musical tells two mythic love stories – that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone – with both on a journey to the underworld and back. A live in London cast album was released last year.

The creative team includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Michael Krass (costume design), Bradley King (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK associate director), and Tarek Merchant (musical director and associate music supervisor). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

Their run follows the original Broadway stars of Hadestown playing a limited (and sold out) season in the West End – with their reunion performances also filmed.

Hadestown is now playing in the West End until 15 February 2026.

Listen to our discussions about the show on the WhatsOnStage Podcast:

