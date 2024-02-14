Georgina Onuorah joins Hamilton in the West End

The Wizard of Oz and Oklahoma! star heads to the Victoria Palace Theatre

All change at the Victoria Palace Theatre!

Georginia Onuorah (Oklahoma!, The Wizard of Oz), has taken on the role of Angelica Schuyler in the ongoing award-winning musical Hamilton. Onuorah takes over the role from Ava Brennan, who went on maternity leave over the weekend.

Hamilton also stars Declan Spaine in the title role of Alexander Hamilton, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Dom Hartley-Harris as George Washington, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Harry Hepple as King George III. At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Alex Sawyer.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, Kerri Norville, Hannah Qureshi, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Hassun Sharif, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Maddison Tyson and Brandon Williams.

It is currently booking until 28 September 2024, while also currently on tour.

It is unknown how long Onuorah is due to spend in the show, but she sure is busy – as she is due to appear in Kiss Me, Kate at the Barbican Theatre this summer.