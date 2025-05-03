Further names revealed for Operation Mincemeat in the West End

Two further names have been confirmed as joining the cast of Operation Mincemeat later this month.

Written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts of SpitLip, the musical comedy is based on a true story of the twisted secret mission that helped win World War II. It had developmental runs at the New Diorama Theatre, Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios.

Roshani Abbey will play the role of Jean Leslie and others, while Danny Becker will play Hester Leggatt and others.

They join Alex Young, who was revealed earlier this week.

The production will be releasing new updates over the coming days, so make sure you tune in for more in due course.

Listen to the Mincemeat creators discuss the show’s journey from a studio space all the way to Broadway:

The production is helmed by director Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), who provided directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, and choreographed by Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera).

The creative team also includes Ben Stones (Sylvia) as set and costume designer, Mark Henderson (Girl from the North Country) as lighting designer, Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera) as sound designer, Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as orchestrator and vocal arranger, and Georgie Staight as associate director. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhine, the musical is presented in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip), who have supported the show since the Southwark Playhouse runs.

First performance dates for the show will be revealed in due course.