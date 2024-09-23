Full cast set for Tom Fletcher’s The Creakers musical

The show is now in rehearsals ahead of two runs this winter

The cast and creative team have been announced for The Creakers, a new musical based on Tom Fletcher’s bestselling book.

Fletcher’s The Creakers, first published in 2017, follows Lucy and the children of Whiffington, who wake up one day to find that all the adults have disappeared. The story takes them on an adventure into the land of the Creakers.

The cast includes Rakesh Boury as Larry/Creaker King, Alisha Capon as onstage swing and cover Ella, Matthew Caputo as Mario/Buzz/Grunt, Eloise Davies as Lucy, Liam Dean as onstage swing, Iona Fraser as Ella, Kim Healey as Betty Quirk/Cassie/Barf, David-Michael Johnson as Mayor/Bulge, Ally Kennard as Norman, Ed Larkin as William/Mr Grubb/Squelch, Anu Ogunmefun as Mrs Cobblesmith/Buddy/Scratch, Verity Power as Mrs McNab/Brenda/Belch, Edwin Ray as Piers/Snoregan/Toby/Guff, and Timo Tatzber as Daniel/Max/Sniff.

The production will premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth during the October half-term, running from 25 October to 2 November 2024, before transferring to London’s Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall for the Christmas season, from 18 December 2024 to 5 January 2025.

Adapted for the stage by Miranda Larson, with music and lyrics by Fletcher, the musical will feature additional compositions from McFly’s Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter, co-written with Steve Battelle. It is directed and choreographed by Theatre Royal Plymouth’s associate director Tom Jackson Greaves.

The creative team also includes set designer Andrew Exeter, costume designer Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting designer Rory Beaton, sound designer Alexandra Braithwaite, and music supervisor and arranger Richard Healey. The musical director is Natalie Pound, with puppetry direction by Sarah Wright, puppetry design by Lyndie Wright, casting by Nick Hockaday, orchestral management by Mark Crossland, associate direction by Priya Patel Appleby, associate choreography by Maiya Leeke and props supervision by Fahmida Bahkt.

The musical will feature 18 original songs, ranging from pop and rock to ballads. Developed with sustainability in mind, the production will use repurposed materials and follow Theatre Green Book principles. A UK schools programme is running alongside the production.

