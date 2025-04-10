Full cast joining Anne Reid and Caroline Quentin in By Royal Appointment tour revealed

Casting for the world première of By Royal Appointment has been announced.

A new play by Daisy Goodwin, the creator of the ITV series Victoria, the piece is directed by Dominic Dromgoole.

It will star Anne Reid (A Woman of No Importance) as Queen Elizabeth II and Caroline Quentin (Jack Absolute Flies Again) as her dresser, exploring the relationship between the monarch and her close confidante and their collaboration in shaping the public image of the late Queen.

Revealed today, James Dreyfus will take on the role of The Milliner and James Wilby, The Designer.

The play will premiere at Theatre Royal Bath, running from 5 to 14 June, before embarking on a tour to the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House, Malvern Festival Theatre, Mayflower Theatre in Southampton, Richmond Theatre in London, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford and the Lowry in Salford.