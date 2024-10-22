Full cast joining Anne-Marie Duff in The Little Foxes at the Young Vic revealed

Complete casting has been revealed for the Young Vic’s new revival of The Little Foxes.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, Lillian Hellman’s play is set in the American South. It exposes the greed and ambition of the Hubbard family, offering a portrayal of moral decay and familial betrayal.

Playing from 4 December 2024 to 8 February 2025, the show has design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Tingying Dong, voice and dialect coaching by Rebecca Gausnell, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, and casting by Jess Ronane. Phillippe Cato is the Jerwood assistant director and Aoife Scott is the Jerwood trainee assistant.

Joining multi-award-winning actress Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters, Suffragette) as Regina Hubbard will be Mark Bonnar (Napoleon, World on Fire) as Benjamin Hubbard alongside Anna Madeley (All Creatures Great and Small, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Birdie Hubbard, Steffan Rhodri (Gavin and Stacey, Macbeth) as Oscar Hubbard, Andrea Davy (Coronation Street, Nine Night) as Addie, John Light (Showtrial, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage) as Horace Giddens / William Marshall, Stanley Morgan (The Serpent Queen, Sexy Beast) as Leo Hubbard and Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Alexandra Giddens with Freddie MacBruce making his professional debut as Cal.

Tickets are on sale below.