Theatre News

Full cast joining Anne-Marie Duff in The Little Foxes at the Young Vic revealed

The classic play is back for a festive season

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

22 October 2024

lil foxes
Eleanor Worthington-Cox (photo by Daniel Beacock) and Steffan Rhodri (photo by Catrin Arwel), all headshots supplied by the venue

Complete casting has been revealed for the Young Vic’s new revival of The Little Foxes. 

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, Lillian Hellman’s play is set in the American South. It exposes the greed and ambition of the Hubbard family, offering a portrayal of moral decay and familial betrayal.

Playing from 4 December 2024 to 8 February 2025, the show has design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Tingying Dong, voice and dialect coaching by Rebecca Gausnell, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, and casting by Jess Ronane. Phillippe Cato is the Jerwood assistant director and Aoife Scott is the Jerwood trainee assistant.

Joining multi-award-winning actress Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters, Suffragette) as Regina Hubbard will be Mark Bonnar (Napoleon, World on Fire) as Benjamin Hubbard alongside Anna Madeley (All Creatures Great and Small, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Birdie Hubbard, Steffan Rhodri (Gavin and Stacey, Macbeth) as Oscar Hubbard, Andrea Davy (Coronation Street, Nine Night) as Addie, John Light (Showtrial, The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage) as Horace Giddens / William Marshall, Stanley Morgan (The Serpent Queen, Sexy Beast) as Leo Hubbard and Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Alexandra Giddens with Freddie MacBruce making his professional debut as Cal.

Tickets are on sale below.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Three performers as Rafiki on stage

Five Rafikis celebrate The Lion King with special performance

The Disney musical has spent 25 years in the West End