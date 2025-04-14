Full cast for Noughts and Crosses at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre revealed

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced casting for its new production of Noughts and Crosses, based on Malorie Blackman’s novel and adapted for the stage by Dominic Cooke.

The story follows Callum and Sephy, two childhood friends living on opposite sides of a segregated society. Meeting in secret by a beach, their relationship is tested when Callum, from a Nought family, is admitted to Sephy’s prestigious Cross school. The production explores whether their bond can survive in a world driven by division and fear.

Noughts and Crosses is directed by Tinuke Craig. The creative team also features RC Annie as fight directors, Phillippe Cato as associate director, Hazel Holder as voice coach, Ingrid Mackinnon as movement and intimacy director, Max Pappenheim as sound designer, Joshua Pharo as lighting designer, Colin Richmond as set and costume designer, Jacob Sparrow as casting director, and DJ Walde as composer.

Starring will be Corinna Brown as Sephy and Noah Valentine as Callum.

They’ll be joined by Alec Boaden (Jude), Amanda Bright (Jasmine), Halle Brown (Lola and Juno), Michael Cusick (Mr Stanhope and Peter), Elle Davies (Shania and Leila), Eddie Elliot (Mr Corsa and Collins and Jack), Emma Jane Goodwin (Sarah Pike), Kate Kordel (Meggie), Jessica Layde (Minerva), Wela Mbusi (Mr Pingule and Governor), Habib Nasib Nader (Kamal), Yolanda Ovide (Dionne and Clerk), Helena Pipe (Reporter and Kelanie and Joannie), Richard Riddell (Ryan), Ben Skym (Colin and Morgan), and Chanel Waddock (Lynette).

Craig said: “I’m so excited to be working with this wonderful cast on this deeply loved story. The company is a thrilling mix of new graduates, seasoned theatre performers and accomplished television actors making their stage debut, and each actor is bringing their own unique perspective and playful energy to Malorie Blackman and Dominic Cooke’s characters. I can’t wait to get started!”

The production will run from Saturday 28 June to Saturday 26 July 2025, with a press night on Tuesday 8 July at 7.45pm.