Full cast for A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Bridge Theatre revealed

The hit production returns almost six years after its initial run

The Bridge Theatre has unveiled the complete casting for the return of its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Nicholas Hytner’s hit immersive staging of Shakespeare’s comedy will re-open at the Bridge Theatre in May. The cast includes JJ Feild as Oberon/Theseus, Susannah Fielding as Titania/Hippolyta, Emmanuel Akwafo as Bottom, and David Moorst reprising his role as Puck/Philostrate.

Joining them are Paul Adeyefa (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Demetrius, Hilson Agbangbe (Wonderboy) as Starveling, Bella Aubin (Macbeth) as Peasebottom, Jemima Brown (Why Am I So Single?) as Fairy, Nina Cassells (Swive) as Hermia, Kat Collings (The Lion King) as Moth, Adam Cunis (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as understudy, Ali Goldsmith (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) as Cobweb, Hollie Hales (Henry V) as understudy, Molly Hewitt-Richards (The Secret Garden) as Snug, Felicity Montagu (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Quince, Lennin Nelson-McClure (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Mustardseed, Jem Rose (making her professional stage debut) as Snout, Dominic Semwanga (making his professional stage debut) as Flute, Lily Simpkiss (making her professional stage debut) as Helena, Divesh Subaskaran (Life of Pi) as Lysander and David Webber (Small Island) as Egeus.

Alongside Moorst, Adeyefa, Montagu, Nelson-McClure and Cunis are all reprising their respective roles from the 2019 production. The staging was met with audience acclaim and led to a hit broadcast via NT Live.

Hytner directs, with production design by Bunny Christie, costumes by Christina Cunningham (with additional costumes by Christie), lighting by Bruno Poet, sound design by Paul Arditti, music by Grant Olding, movement by Arlene Phillips and hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. James Cousins is the co-director and co-movement director.

Tickets are on sale below.