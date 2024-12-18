Full cast confirmed for Doubt: A Parable revival

The play runs next spring in Bath

The company joining Maxine Peake in Doubt: A Parable, has been revealed.

Running at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio from 7 February to 8 March 2025, set to appear will be Ben Daniels, Rachel John, and Holly Godliman (The Woman in Cabin 10).

Set in 1964 at a Catholic school in the Bronx, the play follows Sister Aloysius, the school’s principal, as she becomes suspicious that one of the school’s priests may be abusing a student. Without proof, she initiates her own investigation, raising complex questions around moral certainty.

This production of John Patrick Shanley’s acclaimed drama will be directed by Lindsay Posner, known for his recent work on Noises Off, A View From the Bridge, and The Deep Blue Sea.

First performed in 2004, Doubt received widespread acclaim and was adapted into a 2008 film starring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Paul Pyant and casting director Ginny Schiller.