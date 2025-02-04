Full cast announced for White Rose musical’s UK premiere

Exclusive: Casting is now complete for White Rose: The Musical in London.

With book and lyrics by Brian Belding and music by Natalie Brice, the piece is inspired by the true story of a collective of university students in Munich, who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets opposing Hitler and the Nazi party. They were later known as the White Rose resistance. The musical, which premiered Off-Broadway last year, will begin performances at London’s Marylebone Theatre later this month.

Leading the cast will be Collette Guitart and Tobias Turley. It has today been revealed that they’ll be joined by Owen Arkrow as Willi, Danny Colligan as Max, Charley Robbie as Lila, Thomas Sutcliffe as Karl, Danny Whelan as Christoph, Mark Willshire as Kurt Huber and Olly Wray as Frederick. Millie Robins and Nathan Shaw will be covers.

Will Nunziata directs the piece. He’s joined on the creative team by musical director Caitlin Morgan, assistant musical director Livs Needham, orchestrator Paul Schofield, lighting designer Alex Musgrave, sound designer Dan Samson, set designer Justin Williams, and casting director Harry Blumenau.

The UK premiere is produced by Sam Houlihan, Sam Biondolillo, and JLWN Productions, with Thomas Hopkins Productions serving as executive producer and general manager.

White Rose: The Musical will run from 27 February to 13 April 2025 at the Marylebone Theatre, with a press night scheduled for 4 March.

Tickets are on sale below.