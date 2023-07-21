Frankie Bridge to take over from Sophia Bush in 2:22 A Ghost Story

Frankie Bridge will join the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story next month, playing the character Lauren after Sophia Bush had to withdraw from the production due to illness.

Bridge, a former member of The Saturdays, will make her West End debut in the role, performing until the end of the run on 17 September. Bush’s understudies Gemma Yates and Allie Dart will continue as Lauren until Bridge takes over.

Bush said: “I am truly gutted that my time in 2:22 A Ghost Story has come to an unexpected and early end. I came down with a virus in June and have not been able to bring my body back to a baseline. After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage, visiting multiple doctors and spending a night in the emergency room, I’ve been advised by expert healthcare specialists that I needed to end my time on stage and be under the care of my doctors at home in the US.”

On joining the cast, Bridge said: “I’ve loved 2:22 A Ghost Story since I first saw it, so landing the role of Lauren is a total dream come true. Never one to do things by halves, it’s an honour to be making my West End debut on such a clever, suspense-filled production and I couldn’t be more excited to join the cast. Lauren is a joy to play with so many layers and emotions to explore. I can’t wait for you to meet her.”

She will join Ricky Champ, Clifford Samuel and Jaime Winstone in the cast.

Danny Robins’ hit show, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, was first seen in the summer of 2021 featuring a cast that included WhatsOnStage Award-winners Lily Allen and Jake Wood.

The production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, co-direction by Isabel Marr, casting by Jessica Ronane and illusions by Chris Fisher. It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

