Five horror movies that would make great musicals

Turning a horror movie into a musical might sound crazy, but honestly, so did a sequel to Romeo and Juliet to the songs of Max Martin.

Horror movies are already dramatic, packed with suspense, and often feature larger-than-life characters. Add in some show-stopping numbers and a jazz square, and you’ve got yourself a twisted West End hit. Here are five horror movies we think would be perfect as musicals:

The Shining

It’s already an opera and has been parodied in New York but we want full musical theatricality. Imagine Jack Torrance singing a menacing show tune (think “Be Prepared” from The Lion King) as he stalks the halls of the Overlook Hotel. “All Work and No Play” could be his big number, where he slowly loses his mind, tap dancing with an axe in his hand. Wendy could get her own ballad called “Don’t Hurt Danny,” a heart-wrenching plea to protect her son from her spiralling husband. And let’s not forget the spooky sisters harmonising with a creepy “Come Play with Us” duet in the hallway.

The Craft

Turning The Craft into a ’90s rock jukebox musical just makes sense. The movie already oozes that angsty, rebellious ’90s vibe, so throwing in a killer soundtrack of grunge hits would fit perfectly. Picture Sarah discovering her power to Nirvana’s “Come As You Are,” while Nancy goes full Courtney Love with a fierce solo of Hole’s “Violet.” The coven spirals into darkness with Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” and Sarah’s final showdown with Nancy rocks to Pearl Jam’s “Alive.” The perfect blend of witches, rebellion, and grunge! Again, an unauthorised version exists but we’ve heard Peter Filardi has been approached about a Broadway adaptation.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Freddy Krueger is begging for a musical (Stranger Things: The First Shadow is partway there). With his wicked sense of humour, there’s no doubt that Freddy would have a couple of darkly comedic songs. Picture him slinking around in his striped sweater, belting out something like “Dreamland Blues,” where he mocks the sleeping teens who think they’re safe. Each victim could have a dream-inspired song as they meet their doom, with a surreal and nightmarish stage design to match. And the finale? An intense showdown between Nancy and Freddy, with dramatic lighting and a full-blown fight scene set to music.

The Exorcist

Okay, stay with me here. The Exorcist is one of the scariest movies ever, but a musical version could be haunting in a totally different way. Father Merrin could sing a somber, soul-crushing ballad called “The Devil Inside,” as he prepares for the final exorcism, knowing he’s facing pure evil. Regan, possessed by the demon, could have eerie, distorted songs, with her voice shifting between her normal self and the demon’s growl. And of course, the demon would have a chilling, almost operatic number, spewing its terrifying lines in musical form. This one could be surprisingly powerful. We’ve had a play version (by John Pielmeier) and another unauthorised parody take, so the interest is there.

Hereditary

Hereditary is already full of tragic family drama and tension, so turning it into a musical almost feels natural. Toni Collette’s character, Annie, could have several gut-wrenching solos about grief and loss “Everything Falls Apart” would bring the house down (literally). There could be an unnerving chorus of chanting cult members throughout the show, building the sense of dread. And who wouldn’t want to see a full cast number in the climactic scene, with characters losing their minds and heads, while belting out twisted, haunting lyrics?

Turning these horror classics into musicals could breathe new life into them and the musical theatre space. You’d still get the scares, but now with the added layer of emotional, chilling songs that could either be haunting or hilarious. Who knows, we could be seeing Freddy Krueger: The Musical hit Shaftesbury Avenue someday soon!