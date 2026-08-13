Festive Pride and Prejudice sequel to run at the Park Theatre

Park Theatre has announced its festive show, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.

Set in the world of Pride and Prejudice, the story follows a festive gathering told from the perspective of the overlooked sister, Mary Bennet.

Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Meclon, the show makes its UK premiere after a sell-out run in Chicago. It reunites the producing team, Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions, behind last year’s offering, Dracapella.

Artistic director Jez Bond said: “What joy we have in store for our audiences this Christmas. Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is the perfect winter treat; inventively blending Jane Austen with warmth, comedy and festivities. I’m delighted to be partnering with Adam Blanshay Productions once more and together bringing this hit play to UK audiences for the first time.”

The piece will be performed at Park200 from 2 December 2026 to 10 January 2027, with an opening night on 8 December.

Cast and creative team are to be announced.