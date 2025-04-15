Fawlty Towers tour casting has been confirmed

Are you primed to check in?

Fawlty Towers will be touring the nation later this year – and casting has been confirmed.

The show, penned by John Cleese, is based on the cult classic sitcom of the same name that he also starred in.

It will return to the West End for a limited summer season from June to September, before opening at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on 30 September.

After that, it will visit Eastbourne, Bournemouth, Wimbledon, High Wycombe, Manchester, Liverpool, Northampton, Southend, Plymouth and Guildford. Into 2026 the show will visit Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Wolverhampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Southampton, Ipswich, Birmingham, Bradford, Blackpool, Torquay, Truro, Milton Keynes, Llandudno, Hull, York, Woking, Nottingham, Norwich, Portsmouth, Cardiff, Newcastle, Dartford, Oxford and Dublin.

Set to star will be Danny Bayne as Basil Fawlty, Mia Austen as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham reprising his role as Manuel, Joanne Clifton as Polly, Paul Nicholas reprising his role as the Major and Jemma Churchill as Mrs Richards.

Mr Hutchinson / Wilhelm will be played by Greg Haiste, Miss Tibbs played by Emily Winter, Miss Gatsby played by Dawn Buckland, Mr Thurston / Günter played by John Hasler, Mr Walt played by Adam Elliott, Taxi Driver/ Mr Firkins / Mr Kerr / Mr Sharp played by Neil Stewart, and Johanna and Liz (Hotel Guest) played by Josie Brightwell.

Completing the company are Ashleigh Harvey playing Debbie (Hotel Guest), Ben Jacobson playing Ken (Hotel Guest), Matthew Gordon playing Mr Dale (Hotel Guest) and Raymond Rose playing Philip (Hotel Guest).

Select tour dates are on sale here.

You can watch Cleese discuss the show with WhatsOnStage below:

Led by director Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fool and Horses: The Musical), the creative team includes set and costume designer Liz Ascroft, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Rory Madden, casting director Anne Vosser, assistant director Denise Ranger and resident director Chris Kiely.