Fawlty Towers announces West End return casting

Casting has been revealed for Fawlty Towers, which will return to the West End later this year.

The show, penned by John Cleese, is based on the cult classic sitcom of the same name that starred Cleese.

Set to appear in this new run will be Danny Bayne, now playing Basil Fawlty, Mia Austen as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham as Manuel, Joanne Clifton as Polly, Paul Nicholas as the Major, Helen Lederer as Mrs Richards, Greg Haiste as Mr Hutchinson / Wilhelm, Emily Winter as Miss Tibbs, Dawn Buckland as Miss Gatsby, John Hasler as Mr Thurston / Günter, Adam Elliott as Mr Walt, Neil Stewart as Taxi Driver / Mr Firkins / Mr Kerr / Mr Sharp, Josie Brightwell as Liz / Johanna, Ashleigh Harvey as Debbie, Ben Jacobson as Ken, Matthew Gordon as Mr Dale and Raymond Rose as Philip.

It will return to the Apollo Theatre in the West End for a new limited season from 24 June to 13 September 2025. The West End season will take place ahead of a major tour, commencing this autumn.

You can watch Cleese discuss the show with WhatsOnStage below:

Led by director Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fool and Horses: The Musical), the creative team includes set and costume designer Liz Ascroft, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Rory Madden, casting director Anne Vosser, assistant director Denise Ranger and resident director Chris Kiely.