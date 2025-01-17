Fawlty Towers to return to the West End this summer

Fawlty Towers will return to the West End later this year.

The show, penned by John Cleese, is based on the cult classic sitcom of the same name that starred Cleese.

It will return to the Apollo Theatre in the West End for a new limited season from 24 June to 13 September 2025 – with its current run set to conclude in early March.

You can watch Cleese discuss the show with WhatsOnStage below:

Led by director Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fool and Horses: The Musical), the creative team includes set and costume designer Liz Ascroft, lighting designer Ian Scott, sound designer Rory Madden, casting director Anne Vosser, assistant director Denise Ranger and resident director Chris Kiely.

Cleese said: “I’m delighted to announce the news that the Fawlty Towers stage show will be returning to the Apollo Theatre this June. It’s heart-warming that West End audiences still think Fawlty is as funny as ever. September this year will mark exactly 50 years since the first ever episode was broadcast on the BBC but here we are, all these years later, still making theatres rock with laughter.”

The West End season will take place ahead of a major tour, commencing this autumn.