Everything you didn’t see at the Olivier Awards

Managing editor Alex Wood returns from sabbatical to report from behind the scenes at the Olivier awards where Giant, Fiddler on the Roof, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and The Years were among the big winners. He and chief critic Sarah Crompton discuss what the prizes reveal about London theatre, the artistic directors making waves – and announce a couple of shows that might be in the running for awards next year!

