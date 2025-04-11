whatsonstage white
Podcasts

Everything you didn’t see at the Olivier Awards

Plus why we have to start treating musicals with more respect

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

| London |

11 April 2025

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button performs at the Olivier Awards, © Danny Kaan
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button performs at the Olivier Awards, © Danny Kaan

Welcome to the latest episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Managing editor Alex Wood returns from sabbatical to report from behind the scenes at the Olivier awards where Giant, Fiddler on the Roof, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and The Years were among the big winners. He and chief critic Sarah Crompton discuss what the prizes reveal about London theatre, the artistic directors making waves – and announce a couple of shows that might be in the running for awards next year!

Crompton and Wood present a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

Want to listen now for free? Try here:

The podcast can also be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

Got Spotify? Here’s the embedded player:

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Ivanno Jeremiah, still from the production video

Watch a clip from Retrograde in the West End

Director Amit Sharma’s production runs at the Apollo Theatre