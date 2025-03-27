whatsonstage white
Olivier Awards reveals 2025 performance line-up

The countdown starts now!

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

27 March 2025

Starlight Express, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Fiddler on the Roof
Starlight Express, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Fiddler on the Roof, © Pamela Raith, Johan Persson

The Olivier Awards 2025 with Mastercard has released the performance line-up for this year’s ceremony.

Taking place on 6 April at the Royal Albert Hall, the evening will be hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter. You can see the full list of those shortlisted here.

The event will feature performances from Best New Musical and Best Musical Revival nominees.

They include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, MJ the Musical, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Why Am I So Single?, Fiddler on the Roof, Oliver! and Starlight Express.

A highlights package is expected to air on ITV and Magic Radio that evening.

WhatsOnStage will be providing green carpet coverage, as well as live updates from the auditorium and winners’ room.

