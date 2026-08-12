Edinburgh Fringe 2026 top picks: three to see on day six

Musical theatre at the Edinburgh Fringe continues to experiment with new forms, new parodies and entirely unique concepts for the festival stage. We’ve reviewed a fair wad of shows already but here are three that sound tantalisingly fantastic.

Come back tomorrow for three more of our top picks at this year’s Fringe!

Hole!

Straight from an acclaimed run at Soho Theatre, this gloriously deranged queer musical comedy is built on a delightfully absurd premise. Following a religious sect in Nebraska whose members permanently wear butt plugs to avoid being sucked into the sun, this wildly inventive show blends live Foley sound effects, soaring original numbers, and surprising heart as two young lovers navigate faith, identity, and apocalypse. Underbelly Bristo Square, 21:30

Wench

Created by Drag Idol UK winner Felix Le Freak, this darkly comic, one-person musical takes audiences back to 1645 England amidst the height of witch-hunt hysteria. Blending cabaret, character comedy, time travel and an original score, the show follows Martha Tallow – a scandal-prone, unapologetic harlot who refuses to go down quietly – offering a razor-sharp, glam-rock celebration of historical defiance. Underbelly Bristo Square, 22:45

Acid’s Reign

Produced by Relish Theatre, this riotous, full-throttle queer climate musical brings powerhouse drag superstars, including Victoria Scone and Scarlett Harlett, to the stage. Written by Evie Fehilly and Luke Howarth with a original score by Gabriel Chernick, the show follows a climate-focused drag supergroup struggling to reconcile radical activism with commercial survival. Packed with live music and razor-sharp satire, it’s a fast-paced, high-voltage celebration of queer community and political defiance. Pleasance Courtyard, 15:45

Check out all our Edinburgh Fringe coverage in our guide below.