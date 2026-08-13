Edinburgh Fringe 2026 top picks: three to see on day seven

Today we’re tapping into the spooky side of things!
For our day seven recommendations at the Fringe, we’re looking into theatre that embraces the darker, stranger, and outright spookier side of comedy and storytelling. Nothing beats a thrill at the Fringe!
Following her award-winning debut Skeletons, writer-comedian (and real-life NHS doctor) Kirsty Mann returns with a real-life ghost story. After buying a derelict house where someone recently passed away, skeptic Kirsty was convinced she didn’t believe in ghosts, until bizarre happenings proved otherwise. Fresh off winning Best Theatre at Adelaide Fringe, it’s a hilarious, pitch-black hour of character comedy billed as The Woman in Black meets Catherine Tate. Summerhall, 15:15
Award-winning burlesque artist Georgina Collins makes her playwriting debut with this wildly entertaining dark horror-comedy. Inspired by medical misogyny and the frustration of having severe health issues dismissed as “just hormones,” the story follows a young woman whose changing body develops a sudden, monstrous craving for male flesh. Bitingly satirical and brilliantly executed, it’s a gory, 2000s-inspired coming-of-rage tale. Underbelly Bristo Square, 16:15
The Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated sketch trio – Michael Clarke, James Gault, and Ed Jones – return with an ambitious, terrifyingly funny narrative show. Produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Baby Reindeer, Weather Girl), this cinematic comedy follows a former priest checking into a remote hotel, only to find himself trapped in a haunting alongside a dead guest’s ghost and a sinister manager. Packed with sharp writing and high-energy physical performance, it’s top-tier Fringe comedy. Pleasance Courtyard, 20:00
See more in our dedicated guide.