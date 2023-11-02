Disney medley, Crazy for You, The Little Big Things and more confirmed for Royal Variety Performance

The special event takes place at the end of the month

The line-up has been unveiled for this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Bradley Walsh will host the event at the Royal Albert Hall, which is set to be headlined by global superstar Cher and be broadcast on ITV in December.

There will be a special Disney medley to mark the studio’s 100th anniversary, featuring the casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty and the Beast.

West End shows taking part include new musical The Little Big Things, currently running at @sohoplace, as well as the hit revival of Crazy for You. Magic will also come courtesy of the cast of Derren Brown’s new show Unbelievable.

Beverley Knight will join the cast of Sister Act for a performance, while Hannah Waddingham will also appear, accompanied by the ENO chorus. Mel C, of Spice Girls fame, will perform a tribute to theatre producer Bill Kenwright.