Dirty Rotten Scoundrels to be staged in concert with Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels will be performed in concert at The London Palladium in November.

Set in the French Riviera, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels follows two con men competing to swindle an heiress out of $50,000. The musical has a score by David Yazbek and a book by Jeffrey Lane. The 2005 Broadway adaptation received ten Tony Award nominations, and its cast album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

It will now play for two shows on Sunday, 24 November 2024, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. The Palladium concerts mark 20 years since the musical’s premiere at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego.

The concert will feature musical theatre stars Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera) as Freddy Benson and Hadley Fraser (Young Frankenstein) as Laurence Jamieson. They will be joined by Carly Mercedes Dyer (A Chorus Line) as Christine Colgate, Janie Dee (The Motive and the Cue) as Muriel Eubanks, Rufus Hound (It’s Headed Straight Towards Us) as Inspector Andre, and Lauren Drew (Legally Blonde) as Jolene Oaks.

Hound appeared alongside Robert Lindsay in the show’s 2014 West End premiere at the Savoy Theatre, following tryouts in Manchester and Aylesbury.

The 2024 concert production will be directed by Rupert Hands, with musical direction by Adam Hoskins. It is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.

The concert will feature a live orchestra and the Mountview Choir.

Tickets are on sale now via the LW Theatres website.