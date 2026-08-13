whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Curve’s Educating Rita revival confirms cast

The beloved Willy Russell classic arrives in Leicester

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Leicester |

13 August 2026

Alexandra Mardell and Dominic Mafham
Alexandra Mardell and Dominic Mafham, headshots provided by the venue

Exclusive: Educating Rita will be revived this autumn at Curve and casting has been revealed.

Willy Russell’s comedy drama follows Susan ‘Rita’ White, who dreams of more in her life and enrols in the Open University, where she forms an unlikely friendship with her dishevelled teacher, Frank.

The Made at Curve production will play at the Leicester theatre from 26 September to 17 October.

Curve’s associate director, Cara Nolan, will direct the piece following her production of Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? last autumn.

Alexandra Mardell will play the title role. About the character, she said: “She is iconic, and still so relevant today,” adding that it is “a dream role for a Northern actress to play.”

Opposite her will be Dominic Mafham as Frank. He commented: “Educating Rita is a very funny but also deeply moving play, and Frank is such a rich and complex character.”

The roles will be covered by Helena Rimmer and Earl Carpenter, respectively.

Set and costumes will be designed by Michael Taylor, with lighting design by Katy Morison and sound design by Jack Baxter. Casting is by Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting, while the assistant director is Curve resident creative Martha Kent, alongside Curve’s Birkbeck resident assistant director Bentleigh Nesbit.

Accessible performances include captioned (8 October, 7pm), British Sign Language interpreted (9 October, 7pm) and audio described (17 October, 2pm with a touch tour from 12:30pm).

Add as a preferred
source on Google

Related Articles

See all

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Hadestown the Musical still, courtesy of Trafalgar

Hadestown film releases performance clip and stills ahead of UK cinema release date

It’s coming!