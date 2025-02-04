Cry-Baby musical announces UK premiere casting

The show will open next month at the Arcola Theatre

Arcola Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Cry-Baby the Musical.

The Tony-nominated musical follows the romance between Allison, a straight-laced rich girl and member of the ‘squares’, and Wade ‘Cry-Baby’ Walker, a rebellious outsider. Their relationship sparks tensions between rival gangs, turning the city upside down in a story of forbidden love and teen rebellion.

Set in 1954 Baltimore, the show features rockabilly-inspired songs, including “The Anti-Polio Picnic”, “Screw Loose”, and “Girl, Can I Kiss You with Tongue”. Originally presented on Broadway in 2008, the musical is based on the Universal Pictures film written and directed by John Waters. The book was written by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, with music by David Javerbaum and Adam Schlesinger.

With a 17-strong ensemble, this marks the largest cast in the theatre’s history. Adam Davidson will play Cry-Baby, while Lulu-Mae Pears will take on the role of Allison. Elliot Allinson joins as Baldwin Blandish, with Jazzy Phoenix as Pepper Walker.

Eleanor Walsh will appear as Lenora Frigid, Chad Saint Louis as Dupree W Dupree, Kingsley Morton as Mona Malnorowski, and India Chadwick as Wanda Woodward. Shirley Jameson will play Mrs Cordelia Vernon-Williams, while Paul Kemble takes on the roles of Judge and Father O’Neill.

The ensemble includes JR Ballantyne, Laura Buhagiar, Omer Cem Coltu, Ellie-Grace Cousins, Joe Grundy, Ryan Heenan, and Michael Kholwadia.

The production will be directed by Arcola Theatre’s artistic director, Mehmet Ergen. The creative team includes Robert Innes Hopkins as designer, Chris Whittaker as choreographer, Ashton Moore as musical director, David Howe as lighting designer, Matthew Giles as sound designer, Defne Ozdogon as associate designer, and Jane Deitch as casting director.

The show will run from 6 March to 12 April, with tickets on sale now.