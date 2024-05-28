Complete casting for Fangirls musical’s UK premiere announced

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, in collaboration with Sonia Friedman Productions, has announced complete casting for the UK premiere of the hit musical Fangirls.

Written and composed by Yve Blake and directed by Paige Rattray, the show is set to run for six weeks from 13 July to 24 August at the Lyric Hammersmith. It follows Edna, a 14-year-old misfit in love with Harry, a member of the world’s biggest boy band.

The creative team includes David Fleischer as the production designer, Ebony Williams as the choreographer, Ash J Woodward as the video designer, Jessica Hung Han Yun as the lighting designer, Tony Gayle as the sound designer, Zara Stanton as the vocal arranger and orchestrator, David Muratore as the music producer, Alex Sarmiento as the associate choreographer, Laurence Stannard as the associate musical director and Bobbie Chatt as casting associate.

Making her musical theatre debut in the role of Edna, is recent graduate Jasmine Elcock [she/her] – she is known for her Golden Buzzer performance on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016. Joining her are Miracle Chance [she/her] (Starter for Ten, The Witches) as Brianna, Mary Malone [she/her] (Burnt at the Stake) as Jules, Gracie McGonigal [she/her] (The Little Big Things) as Lily, and Terique Jarrett [he/him] (Daddy) plays Salty.

Eve De Leon Allen [they/them] (The House with Chicken) joins the company as Dom/Ensemble, Max Gill [he/she/they] (Bugsy Malone) plays Greta/Ensemble, Lena Pattie Jones [she/her] makes her professional debut as Ash/Ensemble, alongside Nicky Wong Rush [he/him/they/them] (The Wedding Singer) as Dancer.

Joining them are Thomas Grant [he/him] (Spring Awakening) as Harry, Max James Hodge [he/him] making his professional debut as Pat/Ensemble and Debbie Kurup [she/her] (The Cher Show) as Caroline.