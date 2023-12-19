Open auditions for Fangirls musical’s UK premiere announced

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, in collaboration with Sonia Friedman Productions, has announced open call auditions for the UK premiere of the hit musical Fangirls. The auditions will take place at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre on Saturday 27 January and Monday 29 January 2024.

Written and composed by Yve Blake and directed by Paige Rattray, the show is searching for talented performers aged 18 and above with exceptional singing, dancing, and acting skills. The open call is specifically for performers without professional representation, and the deadline for submissions is midnight on Monday 8 January 2024.

Applicants will be notified of successful auditions by Monday 22 January 2024. To apply, interested performers can visit https://lyric.co.uk/fangirls-open-call-auditions/. The theatre is especially interested in hearing from individuals currently underrepresented in the industry, including those from the Global Majority, deaf and disabled individuals, trans and/or non-binary individuals, and those who have entered the industry through non-traditional routes.

Director Paige Rattray said: “Working on Fangirls has been the highlight of my career and through this production I have met some of the most talented performers I have ever worked with, for many of them it was their first professional show. The spirit of the show celebrates difference and the unconventional, so opening the casting net wide makes complete sense.

“It’s exciting as it gives great opportunity and potential for us to see people that are working outside the usual norms. I’m looking forward to seeing the extraordinary talent on offer and having a great time while we do so. I often say to people auditioning – my job is to make you feel the most comfortable and have a great time so you can be confident to be your most ultimate weird self.”