Complete cast and extra date for If/Then revealed, including John Owen-Jones

The show will play in concert for two nights next month

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s If/Then has revealed even more names joining the musical’s concert next month – as well as an extra performance!

Originally premiering on Broadway in 2014, If/Then explores the impact of choices and chance through the story of Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after a divorce. Her story branches into two parallel paths, each showing how a single decision can shape an entirely different future.

Kerry Ellis will star as Elizabeth in the West End concert, which will be staged on 10 February at the Savoy Theatre. She is joined by Adam Garcia (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Josh, David Hunter as Lucas, Preeya Kalidas (Everybody’s Talking about Jamie) as Kate, Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver!) as Anne, Tim Howar (The Phantom of the Opera) as Stephen, Carl Man as David, and Joni Ayton-Kent (The Watch) as Elena.

Revealed today, John Owen-Jones will join the show in the role of Stephen. The ensemble includes Kayleigh Thadani, Sario Solomon, Christian Maynard, Lauren Hall, Danny Becker and M-Jae Cleopatra Isaac. An additional show will be presented on 17 February, also at the Savoy Theatre, with BSL interpretation.

Direction is by Bill Buckhurst (Sister Act, The Time Traveller’s Wife), with musical staging by Olivier Award nominee Alistair David (Kiss Me, Kate, Show Boat), and music direction by Michael England (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables). The production has casting by Pearson Casting.

You can watch Ellis perform a number from the show here:

The video production team is composed of director Thom Southerland, musical supervisor Michael England, director of photography and editor Ben Hewis, production designer James Turner, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, and sound designer Keegan Curran.