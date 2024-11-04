Chitty Chitty Bang Bang tour unveils new lead casting for 2025

The show continues to soar across the nation

The ongoing revival of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has announced a fresh wave of casting plans.

Ore Oduba will join the show from March 2025 as Caractacus Potts. His first performances will be in Birmingham from 4 March, and he’ll then perform at all stops through to the end of the tour.

Appearing alongside him is Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts, Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious, Martin Callaghan as Baron, Jenny Gayner as Baroness, Adam Stafford as Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker.

Adam Garcia, currently playing Potts, will stay with the production until the end of 2024.

The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

The roles of Jeremy and Jemima Potts will be shared by Charlie Banks, Melody Caruana, Gracie Cochrane, Isla Ithier, Charlie McGuire, Lara Simon, Huxley Syers and Roshan Thomson.

The Vivienne (The Wizard of Oz) will play the role of the Childcatcher until the end of the year.

With music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams, and based on the MGM motion picture, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows the story of Caractacus Potts, an absent-minded inventor who, with the assistance of his children Jemima and Jeremy, revives a dilapidated racing car only to discover its magical capabilities.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on Ian Fleming’s classic children’s story and adapted into a popular 1968 film, features timeless songs by the Sherman Brothers, including “Toot Sweets”, “Hushabye Mountain”, “Truly Scrumptious”, and the Academy Award-nominated title song, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”.

The production is directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade) and choreographed by Karen Bruce (Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard). It includes set and costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Tucker, and musical supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot). Casting is handled by Debbie O’Brien.

Select stops are on sale at the link below.