Chitty Chitty Bang Bang tour unveils additional casting

The upcoming revival of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has announced additional casting.

Adam Garcia is set to take on the role of Caractacus Potts in the production’s initial leg, which is scheduled to open at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton later this month on 30 April. As already confirmed, joining him will be Emmerdale star Liam Fox, taking on the role of Grandpa Potts, while playing Truly Scrumptious will be Ellie Nunn, alongside Martin Callaghan as Baron, Jenny Gayner as Baroness, Adam Staffordas Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker.

The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

Jemima Potts will be played by Gracie Cochrane, Isla Ithier, Isabella Manning and Jasmine Nyenya, while Jeremy Potts will be played by Ayrton English, Charlie McGuire, Roshan Thomson and Louis Wilkins.

Tour stops include Woking, Wimbledon, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Bromley, Milton Keynes, Belfast, Torquay, Llandudo, Glasgow, Inverness, Norwich, Oxford, Liverpool, Stoke, Hull, Leicester, Southend, Eastbourne, Bournemouth, Blackpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Sunderland, Bristol and Plymouth.

It has been revealed today that Charlie Brooks (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, EastEnders, Broken News) will play the Childcatcher in Southampton, Woking, Wimbledon, Newcastle, Bromley, Milton Keynes, Bradford, Belfast, Torquay, Llandudno, Crawley and Norwich.

Casting for Caractacus Potts after Liverpool, and for the Childcatcher after Oxford, is to be announced soon.

With music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams, and based on the MGM motion picture, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows the story of Caractacus Potts, an absent-minded inventor who, with the assistance of his children Jemima and Jeremy, revives a dilapidated racing car only to discover its magical capabilities.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on Ian Fleming’s classic children’s story and adapted into a popular 1968 film, features timeless songs by the Sherman Brothers, including “Toot Sweets”, “Hushabye Mountain”, “Truly Scrumptious”, and the Academy Award-nominated title song, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”.

The production will be under the direction of Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade) and choreographed by Karen Bruce (Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard). It includes set and costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Tucker, and musical supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot). Casting is handled by Debbie O’Brien.

