Chicago tour confirms 2025 casting plans

Chicago has confirmed further casting plans for 2025 tour stops.

The iconic show follows Roxie, a woman who murders her lover but tries to escape the wrath of the law. The piece is the winner of six Tony Awards, and has played in 36 countries worldwide. Numbers in Kander and Ebb’s musical include “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”.

As already revealed, from tonight in Southend, the show will be led by TV favourite Janette Manrara as Roxie, joined by Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly, alongside Joshua Lloyd as Amos Hart and Jordan Lee Davies as Mary Sunshine.

Kevin Clifton has extended his stay in the show as Billy Flyyn to Southend, Dublin, Belfast, Canterbury, and Bristol – with other casting for Billy Flynn to be announced.

Brenda Edwards has also extended as Mamma Morton in the show, now performing in Dublin, Belfast, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Wimbledon, and Leicester. Further Morton casting is to be confirmed.

Manrara will appear for all scheduled tour dates this year aside from Bristol and Canterbury.

The cast is completed by Bethany Adamson, Victoria Anderson, Josh Crowther, Joe Dale, Jessica Keable, Robin Kent, Annabelle Laing, Jacob McLay Reid, Jonathan Milton, George Olney, Oliver Ramsdale, Elly Shaw, Lucy Anne Stacey, Matthew Sweet and Ria Tanaka.

Current tour dates include Southend Cliffs Pavilion (3 to 8 March), Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin (11 to 15 March), Grand Opera House Belfast (17 to 22 March), Bournemouth Pavilion (31 March to 5 April), Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (7 to 12 April), Birmingham Alexandra (14 to 19 April), Hall for Cornwall Truro (21 to 26 April), Venue Cymru Llandudno (29 April to 3 May), Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (5 to 10 May), Marlowe Canterbury (12 to 17 May), Bristol Hippodrome (19 to 24 May), New Wimbledon Theatre (9 to 14 June), Curve, Leicester (16 to 21 June), Wolverhampton Grand (23 to 28 June), Hull New Theatre (30 June to 5 July), Congress Theatre Eastbourne (7 to 12 July), Norwich Theatre Royal (14 to 19 July), Blackpool Winter Gardens (21 to 26 July), New Victoria Woking (28 July to 2 August), Sunderland Empire (4 to 9 August), the Hawth Crawley (11 to 16 August), King’s Theatre Glasgow (18 to 23 August) and The Lowry in Salford (25 to 30 August).

Tickets for select dates are on sale now.