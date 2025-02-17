New celebrity Q&A series West End Unscripted! will be launching at Theatre Royal Drury Lane next month.

Hosted by award-winning director and writer Sean Foley, the evening on Sunday 23 March 2025 will feature an all-star lineup including Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster, Sarah Hadland, and Andy Nyman. Further guests and dates will be announced.

Each event will donate over £10,000 to a charity personally selected by the evening’s honouree.

Audiences will have the chance to hear personal anecdotes, behind-the-scenes insights, and stories from some of the most celebrated figures in theatre and entertainment.

Producer and director Tegan Summer said: “Bringing together such an extraordinary group of artists for West End Unscripted! is truly an honour. This series is about more than just storytelling—it is about connection, inspiration, and giving back to the community.

“I am incredibly proud to create a platform where these talented individuals can share their journeys, while supporting causes that matter deeply to them. It is going to be an enriching, entertaining, and unforgettable experience; I cannot wait to share it with audiences.”