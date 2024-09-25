Cast announced for Mozart: Her Story – The New Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, including Gabrielle Brooks and Anthony Rapp

The show opens in concert in November

Exclusive: The upcoming musical Mozart: Her Story – The New Musical, based on the life of Mozart’s sister, Nan Mozart, will have two special performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 November 2024 – and casting has been revealed.

The production combines Mozart’s classical compositions with over 20 original songs by Tegan Summer (book and lyrics) and Gregory Nabours (music and additional lyrics).

The cast includes Gabrielle Brooks (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical) as Nan Mozart, Tyrone Huntley (Hello, Dolly!, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery) as Count Franz von Walsegg.

Laura Pitt-Pulford (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) will portray Anna Maria Mozart, while Vinny Coyle (Phantom of the Opera) plays Johann Baptist zu Sonnenburg, and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown) takes on the role of Constanze Weber. Emily Squibb (Matilda The Musical) covers the role of Nan and plays Karoline von Walsegg.

Completing the cast are Emily Panes, Elisabeth Snegir, Daisie Mariella, Jordan Fox, Harry Chandler, Bethaney Wellings-Davies, Evie-Leigh Savage, Jacob Wye, Larissa Gerske, Maxfield Haynes, Addison Ector and Charlotte Edmonds.

The creative team features director Stephanie Klemons, dramaturg Colette Freedman, choreographers Dwight Roden and Desmond Richardson (founders of Complexions Contemporary Ballet), scenic designer Andy Walmsley, costume designer Christine Darch, hair designer Davidè Torchio, lighting designer Prema Mehta, sound designer Chris Whybrow, and casting by Jill Green Casting (including Jill Green and associates Olivia Laydon and Tom Shiels).

Tickets are available now for the two-night run.